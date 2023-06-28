Juliet Ibrahim laments over cyberbullying

Ghanaian movie star, Juliet Ibrahim who has also made a name for herself in Nollywood has lamented over cyberbullying in a series of tweets. The…

Ghanaian movie star, Juliet Ibrahim who has also made a name for herself in Nollywood has lamented over cyberbullying in a series of tweets.

The actress while airing her opinion made a reference to the way she viewed people commenting on Twitter, hence her reluctance to use the microblogging site.

She tweeted via her verified account, “I’ve always been very reluctant to actively use Twitter because so many times I’ll scroll and all I’ll see are attacks, insults, and bullying on my timeline, not only to me but even on the timeline of others. I think Twitter will be more exciting to people like myself that flee from cyberbullying when Twitter users learn to distinguish between sharing opinions and engaging in bullying, by promoting a kinder online conversation style.

“People in today’s digital age frequently encounter numerous personal obstacles and struggles. So, when people seek solace or entertainment online, they may intend to share a joke, watch videos, or engage in light-hearted discussion. However, for some unfortunate souls, the experience is ruined by the presence of internet bullies. Cyberbullying has become a severe problem affecting mental health and well-being. Let’s learn to be kind to one another in our utterances because we do not know what people are dealing with personally.

The actress further said, “Constant exposure to online bullying can be harmful to people and it adds another layer of stress to their already difficult lives. They are subjected to cruel insults, harassment, and intimidation instead of finding refuge and entertainment. Cyberbullying can have serious implications, causing emotional and psychological discomfort and leading to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

“Everyone deserves the freedom to engage in online activities without being subjected to the harmful impacts of cyberbullying. I think there’s another viral infection moving around among us all. Let’s continue to practice personal hygiene and stop coughing and sneezing anyhow in front of others and wash our hands often friends.”

