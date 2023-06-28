Abortion: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson’s fight gets messier

In a memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, recently published by ace Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, the thespian revealed that she was impregnated by…

In a memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, recently published by ace Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, the thespian revealed that she was impregnated by multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned musician who is popularly known as Sarkodie.

In the book, the actress said, “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. ‘Charlie, it dey there!’ she exclaimed.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.”

“The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake. I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father.”

However, while reacting to the claims, Sarkodie released a song on Wednesday that some people perceived as a ‘diss’ track aimed at the actress. In the lyrics of the song, he described the actress as a ‘street girl’.

The rapper’s lyrics stated in part, “I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can’t pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked” Sarkodie stated in the record.

He added, “I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a hint … You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed … Yes, I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school.”

“To be honest, till date, I don’t believe it because I said my doctor should take care of you and you said you don’t need it. After the conversation, you sent me a text that a friend of yours said she had a doctor and he is the best. So don’t make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion because that’s the only part that made me angry.”(sic)

Yvonne Nelson took to Twitter to respond to the diss song. She claimed Sarkodie is using the song to rubbish the pain ‘a young woman felt’

“In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them. #triedyou,” she tweeted

