Reactions over allegation Davido impregnated ‘side chick’

Nigerian superstar musician is currently trending on social media, especially Twitter and it is not about his hit records instead there are allegations flying around that the music hitmaker has impregnated a US-based lady simply identified as Anita.

Based on the claims by the lady which she posted on her social media pages, she had been dating the singer for years. In a recent video, although the lady did not mention the musician’s name, she stated that she was not out to ‘break his home as she is a God-fearing person’. She further gave a stern warning that social media users should desist from trolling her online.

Based on the recent development, so far, Davido is trending at the number two spot on the microblogging site, Twitter, as the discussion has garnered over 128,000 tweets.

Giving her two cents on the allegation made about Davido, a singer, Lami Phillips via her verified Instagram account took to the story section of the application to remind people that celebrities are also humans and have the ‘same insecurities, fears, doubts and regrets.’

The singer wrote, “Celebrities/public figures are held to a higher standard of accountability than the rest of the population but never forget that they are people too. Men and women are subject to the same insecurities, fears, doubts and regrets that all of us are. I’m not asking for anyone to cut us slack, not at all, but a little empathy for the challenges that come with being in the public eye, that’d go a long way.

“I know some faceless people thrive on judging, pointing fingers, mocking and shaming, but think it takes real courage and character to encourage, pray for, support and love as one would like to be. Oh! and don’t forget, sharing gossip is how gossip travels. They become less powerful when we become more human.”

Advising young ladies, the Twitter user, @jennygodswill said, “It’s not every time Davido comes to you for sex that you will open your legs. Ladies learn to say No sometimes.”

Another Twitter user, @jskay7 noted, “Why all the fuse with Davido though, he didn’t tell you guys he is a pastor… Stuffs like this comes with the terrain… he could have done better but again, he without sin should cast the first stone…”

