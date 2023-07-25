Judge remands man for failing to produce son

A Dei-Dei area court Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, on Monday ordered that a 55-year-old man, Salisu Mohammed, be remanded in prison till August 22, for…

A Dei-Dei area court Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, on Monday ordered that a 55-year-old man, Salisu Mohammed, be remanded in prison till August 22, for failing to produce his son, Aminu.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Olanipekun Babajide, told the court that the complainant, Adeyemo Joseph, of Crown Gold Global Haltage Nigeria Limited, reported that on July 17, the defendant stood as a guarantor for his son, Aminu, to be employed by the complainant as a driver.

He told the court that the defendant’s son conspired with two others now at large and damaged the complainant’s truck.

He said all efforts made for the defendant to produce his son failed contrary to Section 168 of the Penal Code.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...