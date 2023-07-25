Shettima at UN food summit: We want mutually beneficial partnerships, not handouts

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said what Nigeria needs from the rest of the world now are mutually beneficial partnerships and not handouts. He said…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said what Nigeria needs from the rest of the world now are mutually beneficial partnerships and not handouts. He said this on Monday while speaking at the UN World Food Systems Financing Model meeting in Rome, Italy.

He participated in a panel where he discussed about the level President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention in agriculture and food security at the financing food systems transformation summit.

The high level session on Financing Food Systems Transformation took stock of global progress to scale up and shift financing to food systems transformation at the UN Food Systems Summit + 2.

He said President Bola Tinubu was poised to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership in Nigeria, adding that the giant of Africa which had woken up from its slumber was now poised to move the world.

Senator Shettima in a post on his verified twitter handle @officialSKSM stated that “Napoleon Bonaparte once said, ‘China is a Sleeping Giant. Let her sleep, for when she wakes, she will shake the world.’

“President Bola Tinubu is poised to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership in Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, which had woken up from its slumber and is now poised to move the world.

“Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it,’ so said Archimedes, ‘and I shall move the world.’ Nigeria needs no handouts but real partnerships. We have removed the albatrosses of fuel subsidies and multiple exchange rates from our necks; hence, we are seeking investments for mutually beneficial partnerships, not handouts.”

