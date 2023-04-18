Join me to develop Kebbi, governor-elect tells opposition

…I will reclaim my mandate – PDP’s Bande Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris, has pledged to give everyone in the state a sense…

…I will reclaim my mandate – PDP’s Bande

Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris, has pledged to give everyone in the state a sense of belonging and opportunity to participate in his government.

APC’s Idris was declared winner after the Saturday’s supplementary election. He scored 409,225 votes against his rival, Aminu Bande of the PDP, who polled 360,940.

Idris, a former president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), extended hands of fellowship to his fellow contenders, urging them to support his administration to build a modern Kebbi State.

Briefing newsmen yesterday at the presidential lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the capital, the governor-elect said his success at the supplementary poll was victory for people of Kebbi State, and promised not to take their support for granted.

He said: “I congratulate every farmer that could not get fertilizer and other inputs to farm that with my victory, that is over. Every teacher in the state will now get their reward on earth and heaven.

“We will make Birnin Kebbi a modern city and give education priority and develop infrastructure. We will inject more resources into the agricultural sector for massive food production for Kebbi to continue to be the real food basket of Nigeria.

“Our administration will also pursue massive rural transformation agenda because the rural people must taste the dividend of the support given to me and my deputy.”

He also promised to provide adequate security particularly in the troubled southern part of the state.

But the candidate of the PDP, General Aminu Bande (rtd) said he would approach the court to reclaim his mandate.

While addressing journalists at his residence in Birnin Kebbi, Bande said he has all the evidence to prove that he won the election.

“The People of Kebbi State voted for me on the 15th of April not the APC candidate as declared by INEC. I will reclaim my mandate in court,” he said.