Police arrest APGA factional chair on court premises

There was mild drama, yesterday, at the premises of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari, as factional chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, was arrested by the Nigerian police.

The arrest followed a complaint by the prosecution lawyer, CSP Ezekiel Rinamsomte, that Njoku, prior to the commencement of the criminal case filed against him, had verbally threatened him as counsel in the matter.

He told Justice Mohammed Madugu shortly after the case was about to be adjourned.

He said the complaint had already been lodged at the Bwari Divisional Police Station.

Rinamsomte said he decided to inform the judge so that the court could take judicial notice of what transpired between him and Njoku earlier in the morning.

Justice Madugu, who hinted that he had already closed proceedings on the suit, however asked Njoku, who was standing in the dock with his co-defendant, on what happened.

Responding, the APGA factional chairman admitted exchanging pleasantries with Rinamsomte earlier in the day.

But he denied the allegations that he threatened the prosecutor. (NAN)

The judge, then, jokingly said Rinamsomte should have avoided Njoku who he knew was standing trial.