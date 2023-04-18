Attempts to deny Nigerians right to vote outside their locality condemnable – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has frowned at what he termed the spate of ethnic and religious prejudice in Nigeria, saying it has deeply penetrated the…

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has frowned at what he termed the spate of ethnic and religious prejudice in Nigeria, saying it has deeply penetrated the nation’s fabric especially in elections.

He spoke yesterday at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, at a lecture for Senior Executive Course 45.

The vice president who delivered his lecture on: ‘Creating a Homeland for All: Nation-building, in a Diverse Democracy,’ said across the country, different ethnic groups are the subjects of popular stereotypes.

He said, “Unfortunately, one of the unsavoury tendencies that were witnessed in this election cycle was the weaponisation of ethnic, religious and sectional prejudices in ways that are damaging to social cohesion. Religion was quite clearly made an issue, and in some parts of the country, political biases are introduced even between denominations of the same religion.

“In some cases, ethnic profiling took place at polling booths.

“This is a matter of great concern because long after an election is over, and long after the leading contenders have sheathed their swords, the rhetoric, the words and the means used to compete can have adverse long-term effects on the society.”

He said where the forces of primordial division and polarisation are harnessed for the sake of electoral gain, the venom of such devices remains and continues to poison communal relations setting neighbour against neighbours, adding that it was such that led to bloody pogroms, and a civil war that cost in excess of two million lives in Nigeria.

“These elections witnessed the exploitation by political actors of the fears and anxieties of people about so-called outsiders. Any attempts to deny people the right to vote in any locality on the basis that they do not belong in that place are condemnable in the strongest possible terms,” he added.