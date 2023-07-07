Johnny Drille addresses alleged affair with Nollywood actress

Nigerian music star, Johnny Drille has addressed his alleged relationship with Nollywood actress, Tomi Ojo. The speculation that there were in an amorous relationship was…

Nigerian music star, Johnny Drille has addressed his alleged relationship with Nollywood actress, Tomi Ojo. The speculation that there were in an amorous relationship was based on a music video, ‘Believe Me’, the artiste shot which featured the actress.

Speaking at an interview with HipTv, the singer who recently brought to the public glare that he is married to Rima Tahini, the Mavins Record director of A&R. noted, “So first of all, if you watch the video, there are two Ojos in the song, Wale Ojo and Tomi Ojo. So, in a way, it was some kind of pun but they seemed to work well together.

“But as regards relationships, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person, a fantastic person to work with. She was very great for the music video. That is the much I can say, that is all I can say.”

Nollywood actress: I Campaigned For APC But They Disappointed Me

VIDEO: Regina Daniels visits husband’s new office at Senate building

The singer, John Ighodaro born on July 5, 1990, shot into the into the limelight when he released a cover of “Awww” by Di’Ja. He is currently signed to Mavin Records.

Johnny Drille was born and raised in Edo State, Nigeria. His father is a school principal and clergyman. He has four siblings. He started singing in his father’s church at an early age. Moreso, he attended the University of Benin, Benin City, where he studied English and Literature.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...