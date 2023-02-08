Jigawa: Suspected bike snatcher in police net

A 50-year-old man (name withheld) suspected to be a member of a syndicate of motorcycle snatchers in Auyo LGA of Jigawa State has been arrested…

A 50-year-old man (name withheld) suspected to be a member of a syndicate of motorcycle snatchers in Auyo LGA of Jigawa State has been arrested by the police.

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

He said, “On Friday, upon a distress call from a reliable source, police and vigilantes in Shamarwa village in Auyo LGA examined three suspected armed robbers and succeeded in arresting a 50-year-old man of Musari village in Guri LGA, resident of New Motor Park, Hadejia.

“The suspect was arrested in possession of one motorcycle and water pumping machine, and upon interrogation, he confessed to have stolen the items.”

Shiisu said that the community identified the suspect as a member of a syndicate of motorcycle snatchers operating along local routes. (NAN)