News | Top Story

2023: NEF sets agenda for Council of State

President Muhammadu Buhari during a virtual Commissioning of integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. Photo: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. DEC 22 2020

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said the Council of State should at its meeting tomorrow look at the merit of holding all the elections in one day in March to avert negative security consequences.

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a text message sent to our correspondent, said the council should also advise President Muhammadu Buhari to review the timelines for ongoing currency exchange.

 “I hope they will review the very difficult conditions under which the Nigerian citizen lives today, and advise on measures to relieve the poor, in particular of avoidable hardships. They should look at the merit of holding all the elections in one day in March to avert negative security consequences.

 “The council should advise the president to review the timelines for ongoing currency exchange. It should assure the nation that our democracy is safe and our economic unity is not being threatened,” he said.

 

