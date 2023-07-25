Jigawa seeks recovery of encroached property in Kano

Jigawa State government has petitioned the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) seeking the commission’s assistance in recovering several property belonging to the…

Jigawa State government has petitioned the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) seeking the commission’s assistance in recovering several property belonging to the government that had been encroached upon in Kano.

In the petition dated July 15 but sighted by Daily Trust on Monday, the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, appealed to the Executive Secretary of the commission, Muhuyi Magaji, to help investigate circumstances surrounding the allocation of the said properties and help recover it for the Jigawa state government.

Sankara explained that the property were allocated to Jigawa State government in 1993 after the creation of the state from the old Kano state as part of the sharing formula between the two states.

“I hereby submit a request for an investigation of the status of land belonging to the Jigawa State Government with plot number 133 part of TP/UDB/173 at Farm Center and the under-listed GP houses allocated to Jigawa State during the assets sharing between the sister states way on 5th May 1993 in an agreement signed between the then Governors of Kano and Jigawa states namely His Excellency Kabir Ibrahim Gaya and His Excellency Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu respectfully,” he said.

The other properties listed in the petition were GP 891 Maiduguri Road, GP 893 Maiduguri Rond, GP 897 Maiduguri Road, GP 447 Sulaiman Crescent, and GP 874 Sharada.

“It is worth noting that since 1991 after the creation of Jigawa State from old Kano State this issue of assets sharing becomes problematic despite several efforts made by Jigawa State to amicably resolve the issue,” he added while appealing on behalf of the state’s Committee on Investigation of Land Properties.

Confirming the receipt of the petition, the Chairman of PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji, told Daily Trust that investigations had started.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that we have started working on it. At the moment, we are trying to locate the exact location of these properties after which other steps would be followed towards recovering it for the petitioner (Jigawa state government),” he said.

