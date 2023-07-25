Delta workers demand salary increase, others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State has urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to put palliative measures in place to alleviate the sufferings of workers…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State has urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to put palliative measures in place to alleviate the sufferings of workers and citizens due to the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The state chairman of NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku, made the call at a press briefing in Asaba.

Goodluck listed some of the palliatives to include tax reduction, increase in basic salaries, transport and other utility allowances and provision of buses for transport at subsidized rates.

While stressing that the people were suffering on a daily basis, he noted that if nothing was done immediately, the situation might get out of hand because “a hungry man is an angry man.”

He added that workers in the state could no longer afford such pains due to their poor remunerations.

The NLC boss, however, appealed to workers to be patient and continue to do their jobs, noting that the body is expecting government to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...