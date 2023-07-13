Jigawa gov swears in 16 commissioners

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has sworn in 16 new commissioners with their portfolios. Daily Trust reports that the swearing ceremony was held at…

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has sworn in 16 new commissioners with their portfolios.

Daily Trust reports that the swearing ceremony was held at Government House, Dutse and attended by APC supporters, chieftains and elected and appointed officials.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Namadi charged the newly sworn commissioners to strive hard and assist him to achieve his twelve-point agenda for the greater Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi urged the new commissioners to make sure they monitor any contract awarded under their jurisdiction.

