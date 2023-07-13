Court restrains minister, FCTA, others from demolishing Trademore Estate

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has restrained the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) from demolishing…

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has restrained the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) from demolishing Trademore Estate at Lugbe, Abuja.

Justice Zubairu Mohammed on Wednesday directed the parties and their agents in the matter to maintain the status quo over the planned demolition of the estate known as Plot 1981, Sabon Lugbe, Abuja while the motion on notice is served on them.

Others restrained are the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The judge granted the order after listening to a motion ex parte moved by Benson Igbanoi who held the brief of Mike Ozekhome (SAN) with Oluchi Uche for the plaintiff, Trademore International Holdings Nigeria Limited.

The plaintiff asked the court to maintain the exclusive right of ownership and possession of the said property pending the determination of the motion on notice.

There have been threats of demolition of the Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja due to perennial flooding in the area which has claimed some lives and destruction of property.

The case has been adjourned to September 22 for hearing.

