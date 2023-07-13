Work to end herders/farmers crisis, Nasarawa LG chair charges c’ttee

The Chairman of Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, has inaugurated a 25-member committee with a call on them to ensure they…

The Chairman of Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, has inaugurated a 25-member committee with a call on them to ensure they put an end to the incessant cases of farmers and herders clashes in the area.

Tashas, while inaugurating the committee on Tuesday, noted that the lingering crisis between farmers and herders in the area was a source of worry.

In his speech, the Chairman of the committee, Othman Abdullahi Suleiman, thanked the LG chairman for finding them worthy for the task.

