Jigawa gov sacks boards of gov’t parastatals

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has sacked boards and Chief Executive Officers of the state government agencies with immediate effect.

Muhammad Dagaceri, the Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse.

“The governor has relieved the appointments of Managing Directors, General Managers, Executive Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Board of Agencies/ Parastatals with the exception of Commissioners,” he said.

Dagaceri said that career executive secretaries, Managing Directors and General Managers were excluded from the directive.

Dagaceri directed all the affected officials to hand over government property in their possession to the most senior officers in their organizations. (NAN)

