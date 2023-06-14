Address the menace of kidnapping in FCT

The recent surge in kidnapping incidents within the Federal Capital Territory is both alarming and deeply concerning, demanding urgent attention. Unfortunately, this menace has persisted…

The recent surge in kidnapping incidents within the Federal Capital Territory is both alarming and deeply concerning, demanding urgent attention.

Unfortunately, this menace has persisted in the FCT for an extended period, yet it has not received the necessary level of attention it deserves.

Residents of communities such as Yewuti, Piri, and Yangoji of Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) live in constant fear, anxiously searching for refuge and losing sleep every night. This pervasive fear also hampers their daily activities, including businesses and farming.

Ironically, these reprehensible acts are taking place at the very heart of the nation, where significant attention should be devoted to ensuring security.

Inadequate law enforcement, corruption, and insufficient resources can impede effective countermeasures against kidnapping. Therefore, it is crucial to establish robust legal frameworks, enhance law enforcement training, and foster cooperation among various agencies to combat this menace effectively.

Furthermore, supporting the victims of kidnapping is paramount for their recovery and successful reintegration into society. Offering psychological counselling, medical assistance, and financial aid can greatly contribute to their healing process.

Aminu Ahmed Mamagi wrote from Abaji Area Council, FCT Abuja

