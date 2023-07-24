FCE Jama’are matriculates 350 pioneer students

The Federal College of Education (FCE) Jama’are has matriculated 350 pioneer students admitted into the National Certificate in Education...

Speaking at the maiden matriculation ceremony in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the Provost of the College, Professor Aisha Indo Mohammed, charged the students to exhibit discipline, loyalty, honesty and good character at all times.

The provost said the college frowns on indiscipline and advised students to exhibit good moral conduct within and outside the college.

While congratulating the pioneer students for gaining admission into various NCE programmes, the provost stated that the college had zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour, especially examination malpractice, indecent dressing, drug abuse, unlawful associations and other vices.

