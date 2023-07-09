JAMB Gives Tips To Identify Illegal Admission

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that any admission not captured in its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) is illegal, null and…

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that any admission not captured in its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) is illegal, null and void.

The registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede made this known while speaking during the 3rd matriculation ceremony of the Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) Oko, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to him, “For any admission into tertiary institutions, it has to be done through CAPS which is on the JAMB portal.

“Any admission whatsoever that is outside the CAPS irrespective of the institution is illegal. And I think this point is very important,” said Prof Oloyede who was represented by Mr Ganiyu Yahaya, an Assistant Director of JAMB told the 171 matriculants at the programme.

The Guest Speaker and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Federal University, Lokoja, Prof Mohammed Sulyman Audu, urged the students to shun immorality in whatever form.

He said, “It’s wrong for any students to be on national dailies or in the news the way Ejike Mmesoma has been.

In his remarks, the founder of TAU, Engr Johnson Adewumi, said he decided to invest in education as the best legacy to bequeath to the youth.

“I am an engineer and have many options to invest that are very profitable. But none of them will give me satisfaction like education. I can proudly tell God when we get to heaven that I used the resources he gave me to impact this generation.

“I believe this generation, you are the hope of the country and I am sure you will not let us down”, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Fransisca Oladipo said TAU is the fastest growing educational institution in Nigeria occupying 61st position in Nigeria and 4th in Kwara State.

She said the university has partnered with Microsoft, Huawei, Google, Oracle, IBM, GitHub, Coursera, NOCN and RedHat among other world-class skills-building organisations to set up skills academies for their training.

She said, “We have a Mirror of the Open Courseware of the

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which will provide you with access to the best educational resources and enable you to learn with your peers from all over the world”.

