Controversy as 65-year-old butcher is beaten to death in Oyo

A 65-year-old butcher has been reportedly murdered in Ilora area of Afijio local government area of Oyo state.

The butcher simply identified as Malam Ibrahim hailed from Wurno local government area of Sokoto and was said to have lived in Oyo with his family for over 30 years.

Speaking to Daily Trust on phone, a friend of the deceased Aliyu Sankira Bintisau, said he was murdered without any justification.

“Last Wednesday, around 5pm, his customer who had been in the livestock business called him to buy a goat that was slaughtered because of sickness.

“He went to Kara market (livestock market) , bought the goat and put it inside sacks. On their way back, Amotekun operatives intercepted them and Ibrahim explained to them how the goat was bought.

“They ignored his explanation and started beating him and the Okada man. They beat Ibrahim to the state of coma after which they took them to the market where it was confirmed that it was not a stolen goat. They then decided to take them to the hospital for treatment but Ibrahim died along the way. This is the kind of jungle Justice meted by Amotekun operatives.

“We want the state government to do something about it and to ensure the killers of Ibrahim are brought to book.

“We are also appealing for support to his family because Ibrahim had spent a greater part of his life contributing to the economic development of this state,” he said.

Another butcher and friend of the deceased son in–law, Hassan Bodinga, said he knew the late butcher in the area for over 30 years.

“He had three children, two girls and one boy. One of the girls is married to my friend here in Oyo.

“We were told that four of the operatives were arrested and taken to Ibadan for prosecution but we don’t know whether it is truth or not,” he said

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

When contacted, the state Commander of Amotekun, Colonel Olayanju Olayinka (rtd), while confirming the incident said, the suspects were apprehended and handed over to the police for investigation.

