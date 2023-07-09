DSS never raided CCB offices for documents against Tinubu – Spokesperson

The Code of Code Bureau (CCB) has denied reports that the Department of State Services, DSS, raided its offices to cart away incriminating documents on…

The Code of Code Bureau (CCB) has denied reports that the Department of State Services, DSS, raided its offices to cart away incriminating documents on President Bola Tinubu.

The agency, in a statement by Daniel Okafor, Director of Education and Advocacy Services, said the claim was false.

“The attention of the Code of Conduct Bureau has been drawn to a publication on Friday 7th July, 2023, in Sahara Reporters, claiming that the DSS raided offices of anti-corruption agencies, specifically the CCB, ICPC and EFCC, and carted away documents affecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his associates”, it reads.

“While the CCB would have preferred to ignore the write up given the unprofessional manner the story was put together, doing so will give the tale some value and help the writers achieve their aim of misinforming and misleading the general public about an event that happened only in their minds.

“The CCB wishes to state unequivocally that at no time did the DSS or any apparatus of the Federal Government of Nigeria carry out any raid or search for incriminating documents on the President and his associates at its Head Office in Abuja or any of the offices in the States and the FCT.

“It is also necessary to state clearly that at no time since this government assumed office on 29th May, 2023 was any directive received from the Federal Government of Nigeria to cover up any matter regarding the President and his associates as conveyed by the publication.

“The general public is therefore urged to disregard the publication as fake news because it has no iota of truth and evidence.

“The CCB however reassures the Nigerian people that as a foremost anti-corruption agency, it will continue to discharge its functions as contained under paragraph 3 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

