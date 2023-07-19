Jalingo High Court nullifies appointment of Taraba PDP chairman

A Jalingo High Court presided over by Justice Nuhu Adi has set aside the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as Taraba State PDP chairman and…

A Jalingo High Court presided over by Justice Nuhu Adi has set aside the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as Taraba State PDP chairman and reinstated Inuwa Bakari as acting chairman of the party, Monday.

The court also declared Bawa’s appointment invalid, unconstitutional, null, and void while also restraining him from parading as Taraba chairman of the PDP in the state.

Inuwa Bakari had filed a suit before the state High Court in Jalingo challenging his removal from office and the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as state chairman by the former governor, Darius Ishaku.

Reacting to the judgment, Inuwa Bakari said he welcomes the ruling and said he was elected as vice chairman of the party during the party’s congress and he served as a vice chairman under the present governor of the state, Agbu Kefas, who served as chairman of the party.

He said in the case of Taraba, Agbu Kefas resigned to contest for the seat of the governor of the state and based on the provision of the PDP constitution he became acting chairman of the party automatically.

Also reacting, Abubakar Bawa said he was waiting for his counsels to advise him on the judgment before making further comments on the matter.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...