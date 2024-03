On the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), I wish to call on the Nigerian government to invest more in women and protect…

On the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), I wish to call on the Nigerian government to invest more in women and protect them from all forms of abuse.

Our women also need protection from terrorists, bandits and kidnappers who always find them as soft targets for attack.

The government must also do everything possible to rescue the over 300 women abducted by bandits in Borno recently.

Philip Andrew wrote from Abuja