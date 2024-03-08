Failure to invest in women akin to killing development, nation – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated women on the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day, saying failure to invest in them…

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated women on the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day, saying failure to invest in them is akin to killing development.

Akpabio, in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, acknowledged the resilient spirit of Nigerian women, and their daily struggles, describing them as industrious, and unwavering.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” was apt, explaining that no nation succeeds without investing in women as it is popularly agreed that “train a woman and you train a nation.”

The Senate President assured that the National Assembly under his watch would continue to advocate for the improved welfare of women, adding that “We are very conscious that failure to invest in women is akin to killing development and destroying a nation.”

He said the campaign theme of the 2024 IWD celebration, “Inspire inclusion” was in tune with the thinking of the 10th Senate, which is working assiduously to enact laws that would increase girl-child enrolment in school, fight against sexual exploitation and generally give what is due to the womenfolk.

“I wish to use the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day to proudly celebrate our women — mothers and sisters. On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I sincerely wish our women a peaceful and fruitful celebration. I must say you are the best and I sincerely appreciate you,” Akpabio added.