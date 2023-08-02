It’s a lot harder for women in music industry — Adekunle Gold

Famous Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold, has revealed that it is very difficult for female artistes to shine in the music industry without anyone demanding sex…

Famous Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold, has revealed that it is very difficult for female artistes to shine in the music industry without anyone demanding sex from them.

His statement comes about a month after his colleague in the music industry, Brymo revealed that earlier in his career he made sexual intercourse a clause with any female artiste who wanted to have a collaboration with him. According to Brymo, the condition was because he wanted to know what it felt like to make music with a female artiste he was sleeping with.

He particularly mentioned Simi and Efya, the Ghanaian songstress though he claimed that he did not know that the singer was dating her now-husband, Adekule Gold at the time.

Brymo’s statement earned him heavy backlash, especially on major microblogging sites for exploiting the vulnerability of women. Moreso, Simi’s husband, Adekunle Gold gave the Ara singer a stern warning saying, ‘Do not disrespect my wife and my family”.

Husbands take good care of your wife or suffer when old — Yomi Casual

Tinubu sends second ministerial list to senate

While speaking during a chat on Cool FM, Adekunle Gold said he would never subscribe to demanding sex from a woman for a feature.

The singer said, “I am as confused as you but I am going to say one thing. I know for a fact that it is a lot harder for a woman in the industry and I feel like they have to do extra work to get attention. It is not talked about often but when people speak about it, they bash them. Every time Simi talks about the hardship of being in the industry, I see the outrage on Twitter, not just about Simi but females generally. And I am here to tell you guys that it is hard.

“It starts from sex for a grade, not even in the industry basically, it is everywhere. You want to take advantage of women. I would never subscribe to that. I think it is total bulls**t and it is really hard. I see the struggle every day. You wanna make music every day and you have to get involved. It makes no sense to me.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...