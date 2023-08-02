Husbands take good care of your wife or suffer when old — Yomi Casual

Popular Nigerian celebrity tailor, Yomi Casual has sent a word of advice to parents and married couples. The dressmaker stated that the loved ones should…

Popular Nigerian celebrity tailor, Yomi Casual has sent a word of advice to parents and married couples. The dressmaker stated that the loved ones should ensure they take care of themselves during their youth or suffer the consequences when old.

The younger brother of ace Nigerian comedian, AY Makun shared his two cents on the stories of his verified Instagram account. He wrote, “You will reap it when you grow old- Tailor, Yomi Casual, tells men

“Be there thinking there’s anything more important than family! There’s actually nothing because you start with family and end with family. Read that again.

“Parents take care of your kids! Husbands take good care of your wife! You will reap it when you come of age. You shall enjoy the fruit of your labour or the shege you deliberately made your partner or kids pass through.” (sic)

