‘It may affect Tinubu’s govt’, Lamidi Apapa’s LP faction rejects NLC protest

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has opposed a planned nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). The faction, which has…

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has opposed a planned nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The faction, which has had a running battle with the one led by Julius Abure, said Nigerian workers can protest the growing hardship in the country by staying away from work until their demands are met by the Federal Government.

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, who spoke to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, admitted that the removal of subsidy had compounded the suffering of Nigerians.

But he insisted that the directive of Joe Ajaero-led NLC on the affiliates and state councils to mobilize members for a nationwide protest “is capable of setting Nigerians against the Tinubu Administration for violent overthrow.”

Subsidy: Labour Leaders walk out of Aso Rock meeting, accuse FG of deceit

Despite availability of computers, we’re still stuck in old ways, don laments

He said, “Our party noted that the NLC president Comrade Joe Ajaero without facts baselessly accuse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of showing enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers by the declaration of war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care leaving them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness.

“Labour party agree with the NLC leadership only on all lawful demands but disagree totally with a resolution calling for mass action. Calling on Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own against a legitimate Government even to the extent of directing associations, individuals and other entities including the ones already on the streets to ensure that government listens to the people is a treasonable felony offence.

“Workers can be called to embark on a strike by sitting at home until the Government meets their demands,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...