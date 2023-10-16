Bandits free Kaduna cleric after 2 months, hold son, brother-in-law

Bandits have released Kaduna Islamic scholar, Malam Abubakar Mushawy Ibrahim, who was abducted two months ago, but his 14-year-old eldest son and brother-in-law are still…

Bandits have released Kaduna Islamic scholar, Malam Abubakar Mushawy Ibrahim, who was abducted two months ago, but his 14-year-old eldest son and brother-in-law are still in the bandits’ custody.

Daily Trust reported that the bandits forcibly entered the scholar’s residence in Fondisho, a community along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, and abducted him, his wife, newborn baby, and eldest son on August 9, 2023.

The tragic incident occurred a day after the scholar’s wife gave birth to their newborn.

According to a close associate of the scholar, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the bandits eventually released the wife and the newborn child after a month in captivity.

Katsina Gov: I don’t mind sacrificing my life to end banditry

NBA-SBL holds maiden northern committee conference in Kano

However, they released the scholar 10 days ago after an undisclosed amount was paid in ransom.

The associate revealed that the scholar was admitted to a hospital for a week for medical attention and was taken care of by his family.

“He was released 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital for a week before he was discharged. His 14-year-old boy and the wife’s brother, who took the ransom to them, are still being held captive for additional ransom, but we have no more money to give because they have collected everything,” he lamented.

He added that no help from the government came as they went through the ordeal, noting that only relations and friends helped with the ransom paid to free him and his wife.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...