Islamiyya school wins FCT mediation competition

The Local Education Authority (LEA) Islamiyya Primary School in Kwali Area Council of the FCT has emerged the overall winner of the third edition of…

The Local Education Authority (LEA) Islamiyya Primary School in Kwali Area Council of the FCT has emerged the overall winner of the third edition of the peer mediation and peace building competition organised for the primary schools category in the FCT.

City & Crime learnt that the founder and Principal Partner of the Centre for Peer Mediation and Peacebuilding, also known as Three C’s Mets Mediators, Mr Chijioke Nnana, has trained 184 primary school pupils from the four FCT area councils of Gwagwalada, Kwali Kuje and Abuja Metropolitan Council (AMAC) on peer mediation.

The Head Teacher of the LEA Islamiyya School, Aishatu Yamta Bukar, while speaking when she led the participating pupils on an appreciation visit to the LEA Secretary of Kwali, Mr Peter Leda, in his office on Tuesday, said she decided to lead the pupils to come and appreciate him for his support, which she noted, led to the victory of the school during the competition.

She informed the education secretary that peer mediation was a way of setting disputes/conflicts among people, which she said pupils of her school were able to display their talents and emerged as overall winners at the end of the competition.

She also appreciated the Head of Department of Ethics and Value of the LEA, Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba, in ensuring that her school participated in the competition.

Mr Leda, while congratulating the pupils for their performance, said he was overwhelmed seeing the school emerged as the overall winner of competition among primary schools in the FCT.

He said he was not surprised to see the Islamiyya school emerging in first position because Kwali was the educational zone of the FCT.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...