DJ remanded for disturbing Islamiyya school

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Dambare in Ungogo LGA has remanded a DJ, Ali Dan-Asabe, for disrupting studies and other activities in a Islamiyya school.

Dan-Asabe was dragged before the court by the police following a complaint from the school’s management that his activities were disrupting pupils with loud music while they were having classes.

The prosecutor, Inspector Bashir Wada, told the court that the defendant allegedly played music loudly to the extent that students could not hear what teachers were saying.

He was also accused of playing music that was against the norms and traditions of the people of the state.

The prosecutor further said, “When they complained to him, the DJ said he would not reduce and he decided to increase the volume.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Munzali Idris Gwadabe, after ordering his remand, adjourned the case to July 6 for sanctioning.

