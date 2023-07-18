Islamic Calendar: Kano declares Wednesday work-free day

The Kano State government has declared Wednesday, 19th July, 2023, a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) new year. This…

The Kano State government has declared Wednesday, 19th July, 2023, a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) new year.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusif.

The governor who congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year, enjoined the civil servants and the people in the state to pray for peace and tranquility as well as economic development of the state and the country at large.

The governor also called on people to live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice the virtues of kindness, love and tolerance as exemplified by our Holy prophet Muhammad peace be upon him.

