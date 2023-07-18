✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

DSS asks: Why is IPOB’s Lawyer defending Emefiele?

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described one of the lawyers of Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as…

Emefiele
Mr Godwin Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described one of the lawyers of Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a counsel of the outlawed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a tweet on Tuesday, the secret police accused Maxwell Okpara, Emefiele’s counsel of working for the outlawed group.

Okpara and some lawyers had called for action against DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, over the detention of Emefiele.

But DSS described Okpara as a “Biafran Republic agitator”, saying the lawyer needs to be well tutored on the law as per Emefiele’s arrest.

Emefiele: Arewa leader in South, wife detained by DSS, relatives protest

60 lawyers sue SSS for refusing to release Emefiele

The secret police tweeted, “Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN governor.

“Is IPOB defending one of theirs? What a contradiction. What’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

Okpara is one of the lawyers representing the suspended CBN governor to to secure his freedom.

Meanwhile, Okpara had also on many occasions, represented leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Reacting to DSS’ tweet, netizens said Nigeria deserves better as they condemned the tweet as unprofessional.

Some of the reactions on Tweeter are seen below:

 

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: