DSS asks: Why is IPOB’s Lawyer defending Emefiele?

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described one of the lawyers of Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a counsel of the outlawed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a tweet on Tuesday, the secret police accused Maxwell Okpara, Emefiele’s counsel of working for the outlawed group.

Okpara and some lawyers had called for action against DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, over the detention of Emefiele.

But DSS described Okpara as a “Biafran Republic agitator”, saying the lawyer needs to be well tutored on the law as per Emefiele’s arrest.

The secret police tweeted, “Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN governor.

“Is IPOB defending one of theirs? What a contradiction. What’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction…..hmmm…what's the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please. — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) July 18, 2023

Okpara is one of the lawyers representing the suspended CBN governor to to secure his freedom.

Meanwhile, Okpara had also on many occasions, represented leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Reacting to DSS’ tweet, netizens said Nigeria deserves better as they condemned the tweet as unprofessional.

Some of the reactions on Tweeter are seen below:

Are you hacked? — Kyngsly (@kyngforever) July 18, 2023

Or you wanted to tweet from your personal handle and forgot switch? — Kyngsly (@kyngforever) July 18, 2023

Is this the handle of a government agency commenting on a matter already in court? Hhhhhmmm — Innocent Onyebuchi Idemili (@innomside) July 18, 2023

Is this a fake account or what? Is the handle of @OfficialDSSNG high on cheap crack or what the hell is this?

National embarrassment 🤬#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary #PeterObiWonThe2023Election #TinubuMUSTbeDisqualified — Lameen Chimaliya #VoteLP (@Lameenkolos) July 18, 2023

Whoever is behind this handle would have just tweeted from his personal handle instead of this show of shame.

This is the lowest I have seen.. wow — Chile David (@Demchille) July 18, 2023

You didn't really had to be on Twitter in the first place. — Mayor of FCT (@BassMagni) July 18, 2023

