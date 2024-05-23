NCAA to sanction Turkish Airlines over alleged maltreatment of passengers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it will sanction Turkish Airlines over its maltreatment of Nigerian passengers. Daily Trust reports that over 300 passengers…

Daily Trust reports that over 300 passengers have remained stranded at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, following the airline’s failure to airlift them to Istanbul, Turkey.

Many of the stranded passengers have raised complaints to the NCAA and even higher authorities in Nigeria.

The development came after the airline was picketed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for sacking some Nigerians in its employment.

But NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, disclosed that the NCAA is currently meditating on the feud between the airline and aviation labour unions which picketed the airline’s operations at the Lagos Airport on Tuesday.

Achimugu said the federal government and its agencies will spare no efforts to call to order any airline that violates the rights of Nigerian passengers.

According to him, the Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo had in a virtual meeting on Tuesday from the United Kingdom initiated reconciliation moves between the Country Manager of Turkish Airlines and the unions, but the representative of the airline exhibited some traits of impudence, which the regulator deemed amounted to lack of regard for the system.

Arising from the infraction, Achimugu said the federal government will not hesitate to look deep into the impasse with the possibility of extracting the right punishment if the carrier was found culpable of violating passengers’ rights.