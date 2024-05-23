✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Sabotage on oil pipelines reducing state revenue — Bayelsa govt

The Bayelsa State government has warned those sabotaging oil pipelines and facilities to desist, saying anyone found guilty will face the full force of the…

Bayelsa State Government

The Bayelsa State government has warned those sabotaging oil pipelines and facilities to desist, saying anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law.

It said the state’s monthly revenue drops each time there is a shortfall in oil production, as a significant portion of its income from the Federation Account is derived from the 13 per cent oil derivation fund.

The state’s deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, issued the warning during an expanded security meeting with first-class traditional rulers, service commanders, local government chairmen, and leaders of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) central zone and other youth organisations at Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday.

He also cautioned against the illegal collection of levies and taxes under the guise of non-existent revenue contracts, urging those involved to stop immediately or face sanctions.

Police arrest notorious armed robbers in Kaduna, Anambra

Hardship: FG apologises to Nigerians

The deputy governor condemned oil pipeline vandalism, highlighting that it is not only an economic crime but also has long-term detrimental effects on the environment and the state’s revenue.

Regarding illegal roadblocks and levy collection on highways, particularly the East-West Road, Senator Ewhrudjakpo noted that these activities have tarnished Bayelsa State’s image and are deterring investors.

He stressed that unauthorised levies contribute to the high cost of goods in the state and called on the IYC and its affiliates to educate the youth on the importance of refraining from such practices.

He directed local government chairmen to hold monthly security meetings with traditional rulers, the police, and other stakeholders to address security issues in their areas.

The traditional leaders pledged to work closely with security agencies to curb criminal activities in their domains.

Comrade Pere Inefie, Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Central Zone, is also committed to collaborating with the state government to address security issues, including pipeline vandalism, illegal taxation, and other challenges facing the youth.

 

