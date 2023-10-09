Iran denies role in Hamas attack

Iran says claims that it played a role in Hamas’s assault on Israel were unfounded. “The accusations linked to an Iranian role… are based on…

Iran says claims that it played a role in Hamas’s assault on Israel were unfounded.

“The accusations linked to an Iranian role… are based on political reasons,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters.

Palestinians had “the necessary capacity and will to defend their nation and recover their rights” without any help from Tehran, Kanani added.

His comments came after the Wall Street Journal and Daily Trust reported that Iran helped Hamas plan its surprise attacks.

Michael Freeman, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, has fingered Iran in the attack on Israel by Hamas.

While speaking with Trust TV on Saturday, he alleged that Iran was trying to stop the peace initiative in the Middle East by pushing Hamas into the attack.

“Make no mistake, Iran is behind all of these. Iran is sponsoring Hamas, Iran is pushing Hamas and we will make sure that Hamas pay a severe price for these unprovoked attacks. Hamas is determined to stop the peace in the Middle East,” he said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the death toll in Israel could reach 1,000, as solidarity with Palestine swells, according to Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth which stated this on Monday.

The number of Israeli deaths could reach 1,000 and the number of hostages could surpass 150, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said.

At dawn on Monday, Israel’s Channel 12 said that the number of wounded had reached 2,315, including 365 in “serious to critical condition.”

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said that among the wounded, 25 were in critical condition, 340 were seriously injured, and 449 were described as being in moderate condition.

Officials in Gaza have reported at least 493 Palestinian deaths in the coastal enclave of about 2.3 million people, and more than 2,750 wounded.

Solidarity with Palestine from around the world

People in different cities around the world began marching in support of Palestine after Hamas’ surprise operation on Saturday.

In Chicago, Palestinian and pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city’s streets from the Israeli consulate during a protest organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice. In the meantime, the Israeli army admitted that fighting with Hamas was taking longer than expected.

Its spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a press conference on Monday that it was taking longer than expected to “restore matters regarding the defense and security situation” as clashes continued with Hamas in at least eight points around the Gaza Strip.

The army estimates that between 800 and 1,000 Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel on Saturday to carry out their surprise attack, Israeli radio station Reshet Bet said on Monday.

