Gombe’s longest serving permanent secretary, Poloma, dies at 60

The longest-serving permanent secretary in the Gombe State Civil Service, Mr Balarabe Poloma died Sunday at the age of 60 after a brief illness.

Poloma, who was the permanent secretary of the Government House, died Sunday morning at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was receiving treatment.

The deceased was set to retire next week, marking the end of a long and meritorious service, who had the rare privilege of serving as a permanent secretary during the administration of three different governors of the state.

Since his first appointment in 2003, he served the administration of Governors Muhammadu Danjuma Goje, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and the incumbent, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Late Poloma was a younger brother to a seasoned politician, late Nuhu Poloma, a onetime chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, also a father to a veteran Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu.

The family of the deceased, who confirmed the death, said the details of his burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya has expressed sadness over the demise of late Poloma, who he described as an experienced lawyer and seasoned administrator.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, he said Poloma’s long service was characterized by dedication, hard work, diligence and meticulous attention to detail.

