IPOB killed DPO, other officers in Anambra – Police

The Anambra State Police command has blamed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and others officers at Awada Police Station on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the command spokesman DSP Ikenga Tochukwu , gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN members attacked Awada Police Station in Idemilli North LGA of Anambra State, using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms.

He said the police operatives attached to Anambra State Command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigeria Army, in a gun duel and three members of the outlawed group were “fatally wounded” while three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them.

“Other items recovered from the assailants include a brown Lexus 330 with reg no. GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered KYMCO motorcycle suspected to be stolen properties, charms and other incriminating items” he said .

Tochukwu said during a mop-up operation by police/military operatives, two male suspects reasonably believed to have participated in the attack were apprehended.

He said ,regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police CP Echeng E. Echeng has visited the incident scene, and after conducting spot assessment.

“The CP further appeals to residents of Awada and the good people of Anambra State to remain calm as the police, in collaboration with sister agencies, will not rest on its oars until the criminal elements tormenting the state are brought to justice” he said .