Summon meetings over IPOB, Ohaneze tells S’East govs

A chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, has asked governors of the South-East to summon an emergency security meeting over the threat posed by…

A chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, has asked governors of the South-East to summon an emergency security meeting over the threat posed by unknown gunmen and members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obizoba who is the Director-General, Strategic Planning and Implementations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, in a chat with Daily Trust said it is high time a community policing approach was adopted to address insecurity in the region.

He said contrary to the recent comment by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the South East leaders were silent about the threat of IPOB and unknown gunmen unleashing terror on the people, Ohaeneze had remained a vocal group searching for an end to the killings in Igbo land.

He described the activities of IPOB and unknown gunmen as “evil” and said those terrorising the region were well known within the community.

The Igbo leader charged the governors to hand over the responsibility of securing Igbo communities to traditional rulers, the youths and women leaders.

To restore peace to Igbo land, he said governors must urgently summon security meetings with leaders of the communities, traditional, youths and women leaders invited.

 

