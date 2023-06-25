Investors spend N42bn on 3.369bn shares at weekly trading

Stock market investors have spent N41.986 billion to purchase 3.369 billion shares exchanged in 39,764 deals at the close of trading for the week…

Stock market investors have spent N41.986 billion to purchase 3.369 billion shares exchanged in 39,764 deals at the close of trading for the week on Friday.

This is in contrast to 4.276 billion shares valued at N62.176bn traded the penultimate week in 44,344 deals, according to the trading figures released for last week by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.34 percent to close the week at 59,206.63 and N32.237trn respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher except NGX Lotus II which depreciated by 1.26 percent while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

However, the figure indicated that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.515 billion shares valued at N23.030bn traded in 19,895 deals; which represents 83.86 percent and 66.06 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 162.226 million shares worth N4.174bn in 2,953 deals, while the conglomerates Industry trailed with a turnover of 148.138 million shares worth N530.633m in 1,962 deals.

