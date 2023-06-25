MacArthur, Alhabibiyyah foundations task FG on youth empowerment

The Alhabibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS) has called for concerted efforts for continuous leadership training for Nigerian youths, to evolve a better society and more prosperous…

The Alhabibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS) has called for concerted efforts for continuous leadership training for Nigerian youths, to evolve a better society and more prosperous nation.

The national Chief Imam of AIS, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, made the call at the end of a two-day workshop on leadership training, organised by AIS in collaboration with Mambayya House, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Kano and MacArthur Foundation, yesterday in Abuja.

The cleric, who stressed the importance of continuously mentoring the youth, said the growth of any nation was directly related to the quality of its youth population.

“At Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, we are trying to build systematic training of the young ones, so that they will be interested in leadership, so that at the end of the day, the entire nation will be better for it,” he said.

“The intention of this workshop is for these youths to take back what they have learnt to their localities and we can collectively have a systematic leadership process,” Adeyemi said.

Earlier, Prof. Habu Muhammad, Director, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, said the workshop was part of efforts to engage the youth productively.

“The workshop is of great significance in the sense that we have been able to train our youths on issues that will promote their active participation in governance,” Muhammad said.

The workshop, which had as its theme ‘Inter-Generational Dialogue on Youth for Leadership Role In Nigeria’, had participants from across the country and had sessions on leadership skills, training for trainers and youth political participation among others.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...