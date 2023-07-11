Investors gain N951bn as NGX trades 1.839m shares

Equity investors commence weekly trading with N951 billion value addition to their investments on the 1.839 million shares traded on Monday. Stock market capitalisation, which…

Equity investors commence weekly trading with N951 billion value addition to their investments on the 1.839 million shares traded on Monday.

Stock market capitalisation, which gauges the aggregate value of listed equities, opened at N34.226 trillion and closed the day’s trading at N35.177 trillion.

The All-Share Index also closed higher as it added 1,563.28 absolute points to stand at 64,603.69 points in contrast to the 63,040.41-closing figure last Friday.

Trading statistics indicate 90 entities participated in the active trading that closed with 71 gainers against 19 losers.

Major traders at the close of activities on Monday were led by Dangote Cement Plc. The building materials sub-sector giant gained N30 translating to 10 percent. It closed at N330.10 from N300.10 when it commenced trading.

From the Oil and Gas sector, MRS trailed with N9.9 value addition to close at N109.45 per share, while Neimeth International occupied the third place with 20 kobo, representing 10 per cent to close at N2.20 from N2.00.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...