Poly lecturers begin indefinite strike over poor working conditions

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday over non-implementation of promotion arrears, unpaid academic allowances and poor working conditions.

In a communique signed by the Chairman, Comrade Agada Franklin and General Secretary, Justin Ikirigo made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the union said the decision to commence the strike was taken at an emergency congress over some issues that are detrimental to the members of the union.

