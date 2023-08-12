Int’l Youth Day: Speaker Abbas tasks youths on skills acquisition

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen has charged Nigerian Youths on the imperatives of skills acquisition to explore and use their talents…

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen has charged Nigerian Youths on the imperatives of skills acquisition to explore and use their talents for national development.

He made the call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, yesterday to celebrate Nigerian youth on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day, tagged: ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.’

He said Nigerian youths have abundant talents and resilience which they have exhibited over the years, as well as passion for the country.

Abbas therefore, in line with this year’s theme, encouraged Nigerian youths to be at the forefront of skills acquisition to contribute their quota towards a sustainable world.

The Speaker noted that stakeholders in both public and private sectors have agreed that youths are critical to the development of the country, owing to their population and excellence in various fields, locally and internationally.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for identifying young talents in the formation of his government by nominating several of them, both male and female, to be part of the Federal Executive Council.

He urged the Nigerian youth to remain law-abiding and patriotic to their country, assuring them of a brighter and rewarding future.

In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has lauded Nigerian Youths for their resilience, tenacity and devotion to their country.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, Kalu noted that youths are the foundation of every society, adding that their energy and creativity define the pace of development of every nation.

He said youths should prioritise technological skills as a major means of earning a good living as well as helping them to conveniently compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere across the globe.

