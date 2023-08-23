Insecurity: Police commissioner meets heads of security agencies in Plateau

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, has met with heads of other security agencies in the state to discuss strategies for strengthening…

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, has met with heads of other security agencies in the state to discuss strategies for strengthening the security architecture and enhancing peace in the state.

The meeting centered on strengthening investigative strategies, information sharing protocols, deployment of personnel to troubled areas, capacity building initiatives and overall synergy between the police and other security agencies in the state.

The commissioner during the meetings thanked the heads of security agencies for their support and commitment toward protecting and promoting peace, assuring them of his willingness to work in synergy with them toward attaining peace in the State.

Among the security chiefs were the GOC, 3 Division and Commander, Operation Safe Haven Jos, Maj. Gen. A. E. Abubakar, the Commander, 551 Nigerian Air Force Station, Jos, BR. Amuda, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Jos, Comd’t Alexander Bissau and the Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Jos, Mr Mustapha Yahuza.

The security chiefs expressed optimism that peace would be restored in the state, appreciating the CP for showing willingness to work with them for the interest of peace.

