Burna Boy announces release date, track list for new album

Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu fondly known as Burna Boy has announced the release date and unveiled the track list for his latest project titled, I Told Them.

Taking to his verified X account (formerly known as Twitter), the singer showcased an artwork of the yet-to-be-released album which he stated would be out on August 25.

The project which is a 15-track album enlists the likes of American artistes J. Cole; 21 Savage, Dave, as well as Seyi Vibez, a fast-rising Nigerian singer.

Some tracks in the album consist of ‘I Told Them’, ‘Normal’, ‘On Form’, ‘Giza’ ft. Seyi Vibez, ‘Tested, Approved & Trusted’, and ‘Dey Play’.

Moreso, other tracks include ‘Thanks’ ft. J. Cole, ‘Cheat On Me’ ft. Dave, ‘Virgil’, ‘City Boys’, ‘Jewels’, and ‘If I’m Lying’.

In the last two months, Burna Boy released about three tracks from the album. They include; ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World‘ ft. 21 Savage, ‘Big 7‘, and ‘Taliban II’ ft. Bryon Messia.

See the posts below:

