I attempted participating in BBnaija 5 times — Hilda Baci

Popular chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Effiong Bassey also known as Hilda Baci, has revealed that she auditioned for Big Brother Naija reality show five times before staging her record-cooking attempt.

The cook made the statement on The Big Friday Show, a radio programme on Cool FM which is hosted by former BBNaija housemate, Tacha.

Speaking about the intention, the celebrity chef said that she had planned to participate in Big Brother Naija to gain fame before launching her record-setting cooking challenge.

She said, “I actually tried to get on Big Brother Naija for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times. The plan for the cook-a-thon was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thon.

“But I guess God just knew, he was like you know what, this is fine just focus on this, this is going to take a lot more from you.”

The chef while breaking the Guinness World Record prepared over 100 pots of food during her cook-a-thon, beating the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.

