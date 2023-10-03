‘Insecurity hindering recruitment of doctors in Niger’

The Niger State Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr. Bello Tukur, has said the insecurity is hindering recruitment of doctors to address the dearth…

The Niger State Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr. Bello Tukur, has said the insecurity is hindering recruitment of doctors to address the dearth of manpower in the state’s hospitals.

He stated this at the weekend during a media chat as part of events to celebrate the 63rd independence anniversary.

Tukur said the number of indigenous applicants who applied could not meet the demands while applicants outside the state did not turn up during interviews and screening having heard of the security challenges facing the state.

He said the governor had given approval for recruitment of 1000 medical staff including doctors and nurses but the turnout had not been encouraging partly due to security challenges that discouraged applicants from outside of the state.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman called on traditional and community leaders to assist security agencies in the area of intelligence gathering as one of the key components in the fight against insecurity.

She said the identities of bandits operating in the state were known, saying that the government would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that peace returned to the affected farming communities.

Mamman revealed that the state was owing the National Examinations Council (NECO) N500 million naira, saying that Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago had given a standing order for payment of N30 million on a monthly basis beginning from June to allow candidates whose results were withheld by the examination body access their results to further their education.

