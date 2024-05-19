✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Innoson’s new plant to produce 30,000 CNG buses annually

Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company Ltd (IVM), Nnewi, has said it would start producing 30,000 buses and trucks that would be powered with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The company also plans to produce farm tractors.

Innoson is Nigeria’s pioneer manufacturer of buses that are powered with CNG.

These vehicles, Innoson said, would be constructed at its new multi-billion naira plant.

The new CNG vehicles plant is expected to be commissioned soon, according to the company.

This is contained in a statement in which the chairman of Innoson Group, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, was quoted as saying that the company, in conjunction with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), plan to construct a plant that will produce tractors and other farm implements.

He said,  “The new factory, which has the capacity to produce 30,000 units of CNG vehicles annually in one shift, has almost been completed and will be commissioned soon.”

Innoson’s statement, issued by a media consultant and Director of Innoson Group, Mr. Alfred Nwosu, was in response to an appeal by a group of farmers led by Chief Ebere Orji Odi, who appealed to Chief Chukwuma and IVM to produce tractors and related implements to enhance mechanised farming and boost the economy. (THISDAY)

