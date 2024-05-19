Preliminary report on Dana incident indicated failed landing gear – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released its preliminary findings on the incident involving a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft operated by Dana Airlines Limited…

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released its preliminary findings on the incident involving a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft operated by Dana Airlines Limited with registration number 5N-BKI, which occurred on runway 18L Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on April 23, 2024.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that there was panic following the incident which led to the suspension of Dana Air by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The preliminary report released by the NSIB indicated failed landing gear.

It however said that the crew and the pilot in command followed the standard recommended practices during the emergency procedures.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, in a statement on the report said investigation was still ongoing.

The incident, NSIB said, occurred around past 9am local time. The plane departed Abuja at about 8.20am local time and arrived in Lagos around 9.20am local time.

Onboard the aircraft were 82 passengers and 6 crew members, thankfully, no injury or fatality was recorded.

According to the preliminary report, the aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness at the time of the incident.

It said, “Prior to landing, the crew selected the landing gear down, and the Main Landing Gear Indication Lights displayed green.

“However, the Nose Landing Gear (NLG) Indication Light remained red. The crew followed established procedures by attempting to cycle the landing gear and performing the Emergency Gear Extension checklist.

“Unfortunately, the NLG remained in an unconfirmed down and locked position. During a low pass over the airport, Air Traffic Control (ATC) reported that the NLG appeared extended visually. Upon landing, the Ground Spoilers did not deploy automatically as expected.

“During the landing roll, the crew experienced severe vibration and loud noises from the NLG area. The NLG initially remained extended but ultimately collapsed at approximately 80 knots.

“The captain ordered an evacuation due to safety concerns. Passengers and crew exited safely using the Forward Service Door and deployed an escape slide.”

The statement however added that investigation is ongoing with a view to release the causes of the incident, adding, “The NSIB will continue to gather and analyse evidence to determine the cause of the incident. No further information will be released at this time.”